Mamata ‘hypocrite’, tries to appease both Hindus and Muslims for votes: Adhir

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a “hypocrite” who tries to “appease” both Hindus and Muslims for votes.

Chowdhury also mocked the CM, claiming that she was “enjoying” the war of words between the BJP and TMC over Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s controversial remarks on Muslim MLAs.

"There is no discussion on the future of the state or education, finance and health (in the assembly). Instead, one is saying that Muslims will not be allowed to enter, while another is saying that he will thrash the other... and the CM is enjoying this," Chowdhury told reporters here.

His comments come in the wake of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's recent remarks that Muslim MLAs from the TMC would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the BJP came to power.

In response, two Muslim legislators of the TMC, one of them a minister, had slammed Adhikari, demanding that he take back his words or face protests.

Threatening to take legal action against Adhikari, junior minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury said Muslims have been living with Hindus and other communities for years, and that the country belongs to all.

"Have you seen Mamata Banerjee asking anyone to stop? This divisive politics is having an impact on a liberal party like the Congress," Adhir Chowdhury said.

"Banerjee is neither a Hindu nor a Muslim... but a hypocrite. To get votes, she sometimes appeases the Hindus and then again turns to the Muslims. We have never seen such a thing before that a CM is trying to prove that she is a Hindu inside the assembly," the senior Congress leader said.

The chief minister, also the TMC supremo, had criticised Adhikari in the assembly on Wednesday, accusing him of “importing fake Hinduism”. PTI SCH RBT