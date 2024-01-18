Mamata inaugurates International Kolkata Book Fair; praises theme country UK

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Inaugurating the International Kolkata Book Fair on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that relations between India and the UK have spanned over a long time since the Battle of Plassey in 1757.

The UK is the theme country of this 47th edition of the book fair.

Banerjee said since 1757, the British had ruled India till Independence during which several architectural edifices have been constructed by them.

"Many Indian people have either studied in Oxford, Cambridge or the London School of Economics", she said.

There are so many Indian academicians in the UK now and many are working in companies there, she said.

"They built so many things in India. Their architectural marvels are strong and resilient," she said.

The chief minister said, "I know the alleys of London because when I visited that place, I preferred to walk on the city's roads".

Banerjee said she had received invitations from a premier UK university which she is likely to visit after June this year.

Nearly 20 countries are participating in this year's book fair which has become a big festival in the metropolis, she added.

The chief minister said she had published 143 books so far and intends to make the figure 150 next year, she added. PTI SUS dc NN