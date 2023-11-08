Mamata inaugurates Kali puja, prays for peace & amity

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday prayed for peace and amity in the world during Diwali, the festival of lights, after inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata.

She said, "As I light up an earthen lamp, I pray to the Goddess to illuminate our souls and dispel the darkness of evil. Let's pray for peace all over the world and amity and brotherhood among all communities." The chief minister, who physically inaugurated the Kali Puja at Janbazar in central Kolkata days after virtually inaugurating 1200 Durga pujas in the state due to her ailments, called upon the people to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali peacefully and burst only green fireworks.

"We must work towards saving lives, saving humanity by bursting green crackers only. I ask everyone to abide by the law and make the festival incident-free," she said.

Thanking people, every member of the police force and administration for making the just concluded Durga Puja successful, she said, "This is the spirit of Kolkata. We all strive together to make all our festivals - from Chhat to Eid, from Durga Puja to Christmas - successful. Bengal's biggest strength is unity." Banerjee, however, inaugurated another puja virtually from the Janbazar puja pandal.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated an outlet 'Banglar Saree' (Sarees of Bengal) at the Banga Bhavan in Delhi.

"Similar outlets will be opened in other cities in future", she said. PTI SUS NN