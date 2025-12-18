Mamata inaugurates Kolkata Christmas Festival, underscores Bengal’s commitment to religious harmony

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the 15th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park, while reiterating the state’s commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity.

The festival, a major draw for locals and tourists alike, will continue till January 5, 2026, with Park Street expected to witness footfalls running into lakhs over the coming days.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said Bengal celebrates all religions with equal fervour, rejecting attempts to “defame” the state.

“People try to defame us. But, we love all religions in West Bengal. We celebrate all festivals like our own. People of the state love everything, from ‘mela’ to ‘khela’ (fairs to sports),” she asserted.

Recalling her association with Christmas celebrations, the chief minister said she has been attending midnight services since childhood, and continues to be a part of church services on the night of December 24.

During the programme, Banerjee also virtually inaugurated a conservation project for St Andrew’s Church in Darjeeling, and flagged off Christmas celebrations at 14 places across the state.

Highlighting West Bengal’s growing stature as a tourist destination, Banerjee said the state ranks among the most-favoured travel destinations in the country.

“We are the second-most loved state for tourists. Very soon, we will be number one. We have everything, from sea to forests,” she said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mayor Firhad Hakim, MP Mala Roy, diplomats, church representatives, senior officials, reflecting Kolkata’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Christmas.

Cultural performances by students from schools and colleges added colour to the evening.

With decorative lights, themed installations and cultural events lined up, Park Street is expected to remain the focal point of Christmas celebrations in the city over the next fortnight. PTI PNT RBT