Mamata inaugurates numerous zoo development projects

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday virtually inaugurated several infrastructure development projects of the Alipore Zoo and the Mini Zoo at Eco Park here and the Sunderban Wild Animal Park.

Advertisment

Banerjee inaugurated the projects from Siliguri in north Bengal.

The projects include installation of CCTV cameras, two aviaries at the Sunderban Wild Animal Park in Jharkhali and a plastic recycling unit, a forest department official told PTI.

The total project cost is to the tune of Rs 4.27 crore, he said.

Banerjee also lauded the department’s personnel for their efforts to conserve wildlife and build public awareness about saving forests and animals. PTI SUS RBT