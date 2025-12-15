Mamata issues instructions for smooth conduct of 'World Ijtema' in Bengal's Hooghly

Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued instructions to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the ‘World Ijtema’, a large religious congregation, scheduled to be held in Hooghly in January.

Banerjee asserted that maintaining public safety and harmony will be the government’s top priority at the event to be held from January 2, a senior state government official said.

“This is a very large and peaceful religious congregation. It is our responsibility to ensure it is conducted smoothly and without any inconvenience to people,” the CM said, while chairing a meeting with senior imams at state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday.

The ‘World Ijtema’ will be held in Dadpur area of Polba in Hooghly district.

According to imams, devotees from different parts of India and several countries across the world are expected to participate.

Officials estimate around 18-20 lakh people could participate in the event, with preparations at the venue underway in full swing.

“Lakhs of people will attend this congregation. They should not face any problem with their stay, food, drinking water or transport arrangements,” Banerjee told officials of the Hooghly district administration.

She said the district administration should remain alert at all times during the event to make sure that no untoward incident takes place.

Banerjee said the ‘World Ijtema’ “should reflect the spirit of peace, discipline, and mutual respect for which the congregation is globally known". PTI SCH RBT