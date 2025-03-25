Mamata jogs in London's Hyde Park in saree, slippers

Kolkata/London, Mar 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, took a refreshing jog in the iconic Hyde Park in London, draped in a white saree with a green border and wearing her signature white slippers.

With the cold London weather nipping at her, Banerjee also wore a black cardigan and a shawl, embracing the chill while jogging in the park and walking around the city.

The chief minister was accompanied by other members of her delegation, as they walked around London, from Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park, enjoying the city's scenic beauty.

In a post shared by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who is also part of the delegation, on X, Banerjee was seen in what he called a "warm-up".

In the video, Banerjee is also seen clapping and even back-walking.

This is not the first instance of Banerjee jogging in a saree during an international visit. In 2023, during her official trip to Spain, she was seen jogging in a saree and slippers in Madrid.

Banerjee arrived in London on Sunday.

In a post shared on X on Monday, Banerjee reflected on the historic bond between Kolkata and London, saying, "Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day's engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London's timeless grandeur." "From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution, values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart. With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal's engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties," she said.

Kolkata, then known as Calcutta, was the capital of British India till 1911.

Banerjee later attended a high tea reception at India House, hosted by Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

The gathering brought together a diverse mix of business, cultural, and political leaders, united by a common goal -- to strengthen the ties between Bengal and Britain.

"It was a privilege to be hosted by Shri Vikram K. Doraiswami at India House, London, for a high tea reception. The gathering brought together a diverse spectrum of voices united in their commitment to strengthening Bengal-Britain ties. As we navigate a changing world, meaningful partnerships driven by trust are more vital than ever," Banerjee wrote on X after the event.

The discussions at the high tea centered around several key issues, from fostering economic partnerships to deepening people-to-people connections.

Banerjee emphasised the importance of collaboration for mutual growth.

"Today, I was honoured to attend a high tea reception at India House, where official and business delegations from Bengal met alongside industry, cultural, and social leaders from the UK. Our discussions centred on strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing people-to-people ties, and exploring new avenues of cooperation that benefit both Bengal and Britain," she stated.

Banerjee said West Bengal, with its rich history and culture, aims to build stronger global bridges, not walls.

"Bengal has always believed in building bridges, not walls. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we look forward to fostering stronger ties with our partners in the UK and beyond," she added.

Banerjee, who left for London on March 22, is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Oxford University on March 27.

On March 25, she will meet with industrialists to seek investments for West Bengal's development. She is expected to return to India between March 28 and 29. This marks her second visit to London, the first being a business engagement in November 2017. PTI PNT ACD