Mamata lacks moral right to claim harassment by Delhi Police, her force most coercive: Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation of an "overactive" Delhi Police harassing family members of SIR-related victims, the state's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Monday that the adjective is best applicable to the TMC government and its police who have used "coercive means" to crush opposition activities in Bengal.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital to meet the full bench of the Election Commission to voice her SIR grievances, confronted the Delhi Police outside the two Banga Bhavan premises at Chanakyapuri and Hailey Road earlier in the day after finding heavy deployment of uniformed personnel outside and alleged that the family members of SIR victims accompanying her were being threatened.

"For someone heading a government which has filed 86 false cases against me across police stations, forced me to knock on the doors of the high court 104 times to gain permission for holding political rallies and kept me out of the state assembly for over 11 months by slapping suspension, such allegations sound hollow," Adhikari told reporters here.

Alleging that the anxiety of people over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state has been "self generated" by the chief minister, Adhikari said the BJP will hold protests across all 23 district headquarters of the state while he would lead a delegation of BJP MLAs to the Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor C V Ananda Bose at 4 pm, around the same time Banerjee is scheduled to meet the CEC.

"The SIR phobia is generated by Mamata Banerjee herself, she embodies that anxiety. Capitalising on it, the TMC is orchestrating violence and vandalism at SIR hearing centres. A section of BLOs have intentionally uploaded names with spelling mistakes under instructions from TMC and its political advisor I-PAC, so that voters get summoned for hearings, and the party can feed on their grievances. We will submit these details to the Governor at Lok Bhavan later today," the BJP leader said.

Banerjee, accompanied by TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek, is scheduled to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar, following up on her set of six letters she has already shot to him alleging anomalies in the roll revision exercise, which, according to her, has "already claimed the lives of 140 people" in Bengal.

Banerjee has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.PTI SMY RG