Mamata lauds girls in Bengal on 'Kanyashree' day

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended her greetings to all girls in the state on the occasion of 'Kanyashree Day' and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Banerjee assured the girls of her support for any of their needs.

"Today is 'Kanyashree Day'. My heartfelt greetings and congratulations to each and every one of my daughters. All the girls of the state, regardless of their socioeconomic status, are now part of Kanyashree. On this auspicious day, I urge my daughters to move forward and achieve their dreams. I stand by you in any need," Banerjee posted on X.

She added, "We launched Kanyashree in 2013. Today, it has been recognised as a world champion, receiving the title of the best initiative from UNESCO." The 'Kanyashree' scheme is a conditional cash transfer programme for adolescent girls, aged 13 to 19 years, from economically backward families in West Bengal to prevent their marriage before they turn 18.

In 2017, Banerjee received the United Nations Public Services Award (UNPSA) for the 'Kanyashree' scheme.