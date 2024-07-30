Mamata lauds Manu-Sarabjot pair for India's second bronze in Olympics

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning the bronze medal in the 10m mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.

Taking to X, Banerjee said: "Heartiest congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the second bronze for India in (the) 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event in #ParisOlympics2024!" "Special greetings to @realmanubhaker who has scripted history by becoming (the) first Indian after independence to claim two medals in a single Olympics. I wish Team India continues to amaze us in Paris! We are proud of them!!" she added.

Bhaker was composure personified while Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post Independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue. PTI SCH RBT