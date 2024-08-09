Mamata launches 454 projects worth Rs 247 crore for Jhargram’s development

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday laid the foundation stone for 454 projects worth approximately Rs 247.26 crore, aimed at improving the standard of living in Jhargram district.

The event coincided with the celebration of the 'International Day of the World's Indigenous People,' locally observed as 'Adivasi Dibas'.

During her visit, Banerjee inaugurated the newly constructed Jhargram district administration building and offices for the Manbazar and Jhalda sub-divisions in Purulia district. She also opened a flyover at Panchbaga on the Bankura-Chatna road in Bankura district.

"On this special day, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation for 454 projects worth around Rs 247 crore to improve the lives of the people of Jhargram," Banerjee announced on social media. She further mentioned plans to develop a Tiger Safari in Jhargram to boost tourism at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Expressing her deep connection with the tribal community, Banerjee said, "I have a spiritual connection with my tribal brothers and sisters. I am committed to continuing the development momentum for tribal mothers and siblings. Regardless of religion, caste, or community, we pledge today to walk together in peace and harmony." Earlier in the day, Banerjee extended her greetings to the tribal community on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, reaffirming her government's commitment to their comprehensive development.

She highlighted the creation of a separate department and various development boards to protect tribal rights and promote their welfare, emphasising the government's efforts to safeguard tribal land rights.

"We will continue our work for the development of tribal brothers and sisters in the future as well. Jai Johar," she added. PTI SCH MNB