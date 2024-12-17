Mamata launches housing scheme fully funded by WB govt; transfers funds to 12 lakh beneficiaries

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Accusing the Centre of not sending funds for the 'Awas Yojana' for the last three years to the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched 'Banglar Bari', a scheme funded entirely by her government.

She said that over 28 lakh genuine beneficiaries were identified in a survey conducted by the state for the 'Banglar Bari' scheme for which a total of Rs 1.2 lakh would be transferred to them by next December.

During the day, funds of Rs 60,000 were transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh beneficiaries in the first instalment, the chief minister said.

"My life is dedicated to working for people. Today, in the interest of the people of rural Bengal, I launched the 'Banglar Bari' project. The first instalment of Rs 60,000 was transferred directly through the bank to 12 lakh beneficiaries to build houses," Banerjee said.

"The Centre had already surveyed around 36 lakh families. We also conducted one survey. A draft list was also published and their claims and objections were also verified. We could identify more than 28 lakh beneficiaries," she said.

The Centre has not kept its promises and for the last three years has not paid a single paisa for the 'Awas Yojana', the chief minister alleged.

"The central government has deprived the poor people of the state of their dues for the past three years. We want our rights to be fulfilled, we are not beggars," she said before handing over approval letters to 42 beneficiaries from 21 districts.

The state will have to bear a total expense of Rs 14,773 crore for this purpose, she added.

"If the Centre does not pay, we will pay the rest 16 lakh families. Out of these, we will pay to eight lakh people by May-June and the rest 8 lakh by December in two instalments," Banerjee said, adding that there is a due of Rs 24,000 crore for this purpose from the Centre. PTI SCH NN