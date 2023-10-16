Mamata launches 'Yatri Sathi' app to enable commuters to get taxi service

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched the 'Yatri Sathi' app to enable commuters to avail of taxi services at economic rates.

Banerjee, while virtually launching the mobile application from her residence, said it would be of great help to the people.

"I am launching the Yari Sathi app now. It will be of great help to the public," she said.

The app has been designed by Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) which is providing technical support to the state for its seamless execution.

State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, who was at Howrah railway station during the launch of the app, said, "This app-based taxi service is launched today in a full-fledged way before the Durga Puja and it is the first government-run app cab service in the country." The 'Yatri Sathi' app was officially unveiled after a trial for three months with 21,000 listed vehicles, he said.

"We hope that the service will help common people travel from one place to another at an economical fare. This will be popular among commuters and taxi drivers who will get a higher number of passengers," the minister said.

The state will not make any profit, Chakraborty added.

The launch of the app was simultaneously held at N S C Bose International Airport in Kolkata and Hazra crossing in the southern part of the metropolis. PTI SUS BDC