Mamata leads anti-SIR march from Chandpara to Matua-heartland Thakurnagar in Bengal

Thakurnagar (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a three-km march from Bongaon's Chandpara to Matua-heartland Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The procession, which was taken up by the Trinamool Congress supremo after addressing an anti-SIR rally at Bangaon town situated near the India-Bangladesh border, culminated at Dhakuria school in Thakurnagar, a party leader said.

Banerjee led the procession with participants carrying blue and white balloons, waving TMC flags and raising anti-SIR slogans.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has undertaken the SIR exercise in nine states, including West Bengal, and three Union Territories.

The assembly polls are due in 2026.

Banerjee was greeted with flowers by some enthusiasts as she walked in her usual brisk pace during the march, waving at people who gathered on both sides of the streets through which the procession passed.

A few elderly women were seen embracing Banerjee during the procession. She also cuddled babies after taking them from the laps of their mothers.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur, minister Sujit Bose and former minister and MLA Jyoti Priya Mallick were among the several party functionaries who accompanied the TMC supremo in the march. PTI AMR BDC