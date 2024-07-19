Mamata Banerjee likely to attend NITI Aayog meet in Delhi on July 27

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi next week, an official said on Friday.

She is likely to leave for the national capital on July 25, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27.

Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of central dues to the state and funds for rural housing and MGNREGA, at the meeting, the official said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo might also meet party MPs and other senior leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc during her stay in New Delhi.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers.