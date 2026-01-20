Mamata likely to hold meet in Singur next week, days after PM's rally

Singur (WB), Jan 20 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to address an administrative programme and possibly a TMC rally in Singur next week, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a political offensive against her government from the same spot, party sources said.

According to TMC sources, Banerjee is expected to chair an administrative meeting in Singur in Hooghly district, during which she will distribute benefits under various welfare schemes. The chief minister is likely to disburse the first instalment for the construction of pucca houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme.

Party leaders indicated that, beyond the administrative outreach, Banerjee may also use the occasion to send out a political message, either by addressing a party rally separately or by weaving political signals into her speech at the public distribution programme.

"I have heard that the chief minister will hold a meeting here on January 28. But the details and nature of the programme are yet to be finalised," senior TMC leader and minister Becharam Manna told PTI.

The proposed Singur programme comes against the backdrop of Modi's twin engagements at the same location on January 18, an official event followed by a public rally, during which the Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing on law and order and claimed that investment would flow into West Bengal only if the situation improved.

TMC leaders in Hooghly district said preparations for Banerjee's visit began soon after Modi's programme, with party workers being asked to remain ready. Sources added that Banerjee's event is likely to be held at the same ground where the Prime Minister addressed his rally, setting the stage for a direct political contrast.

According to TMC insiders, the chief minister, if she addresses the gathering, could counter Modi's remarks by citing figures on industrial growth, investment inflows and welfare delivery, seeking to project governance performance alongside political messaging.

While the Prime Minister addressed a large rally in Singur, he did not announce any new industrial project or investment for the area, a point that some attendees were said to have expressed disappointment over.

With Assembly elections drawing closer, political observers said Banerjee's message from Singur, once the epicentre of the land movement that propelled her to power, is being closely watched, as the ruling party looks to reclaim the political symbolism of the site and sharpen the contrast with the BJP on governance, industry and development. PTI PNT NN