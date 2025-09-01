Mamata likely to participate in assembly discussion on 'attacks' on Bengali-speaking migrants

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to participate in one of the discussions on the alleged incidents of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states during a special session in the House.

The ruling TMC will move a censure motion during the three-day special session in the assembly from Monday to condemn the alleged attacks on Bengali migrants in states where the BJP is in power, he said.

Discussions on the "attacks on migrant workers in the BJP-ruled states" would be held for two hours each on Tuesday and Thursday, he said.

“There will be detailed discussions on the government resolution condemning the alleged incidents of attacks on Bengali-speaking people in other states. This is not only unfortunate but also very alarming. These are important discussions and we expect that opposition MLAs will participate peacefully,” Biman Banerjee told reporters at the state assembly.

“The discussions will be held for two hours on Tuesday and Thursday. We are expecting the chief minister to be present during the discussion on Thursday,” he added.

The West Bengal Assembly has called for a three-day special session from Monday.

There would be a break on September 3, which is a state holiday on account of Karam Puja.

The TMC has been protesting against the alleged incidents of attacks on Bengali-speaking people, especially migrant workers, in the BJP-ruled states. PTI SCH BDC