Mamata likely to start inaugurating Durga Puja from Tuesday

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to start inaugurating Durga Puja pandals from Tuesday, a well-placed source in the state secretariat said on Saturday.

Banerjee will likely to inaugurate the puja of 'Sreebhumi Sporting Club' in Lake Town on October 1, a day before the 'Mahalaya', he said.

The marquee of the puja, organised by Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, is a replica of the famous Lord Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Banerjee would also inaugurate three fire stations, in Dubrajpur in Birbhum district and two others at Birpara in Alipurduar, secretariat sources said.

The CM may start inaugurating multiple pujas in Kolkata and districts from Mahalaya, he added. PTI SCH NN