Mamata likely to visit flood-hit areas in south Bengal on August 5

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit flood-affected areas in Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly districts on August 5 to take stock of the situation, a senior official said on Friday.

She may visit Ghatal and Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur district and Arambag in neighbouring Hooghly district, he said.

"The CM is worried about the flood situation in parts of West Bengal. On August 5, she is likely to visit Arambag, and then Ghatal and Chandrakona. From there, she will leave for Jhargram," the official told PTI.

The next day, Banerjee is scheduled to lead a 'Bhasha Andolan' (language movement) rally in Jhargram.

State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya had said that nearly two lakh people have been affected in the recent floods in Ghatal sub-division of Paschim Medinipur district.

He blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for aggravating the situation by failing to regulate the release of water from its dams in Jharkhand despite requests from the West Bengal Irrigation Department.

Bhuniya also described the flood situation in Ghatal as the worst since 1978. PTI SCH ACD