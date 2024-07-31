Mamata likely to visit Jhargram next week to participate in Int'l Adivasi Day

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Jhargram next week to participate in the International Adivasi Day on August 9, an official said on Wednesday.

Banerjee may also hold an administrative review meeting there besides participating in a programme organised by the state government to mark the day, he said.

"The CM will be travelling to Jhargram and participate in a programme to celebrate the International Adivasi Day which will be held at Jhargram Stadium. She is also scheduled to chair a public distribution programme there," the official added.

The CM is likely to reach Jhargram on August 8 evening and spend the night at the Jhargram Rajbari Tourist Complex, he added. PTI SCH MNB