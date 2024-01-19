Mamata likely to visit Purba Bardhaman next week

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Purba Bardhaman district next week, and chair an administrative meeting there, an official said on Friday.

The meeting is likely to be held at Godar Math in Burdwan town on January 24. She will also chair another public function there, he said.

The necessary security arrangements are almost complete for the chief minister's visit, he added.

Senior district officials will be present in the meeting, besides Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, the official said.

Banerjee may also hold a separate meeting with district leaders of her party, Trinamool Congress, during the visit, sources said. PTI SCH SOM