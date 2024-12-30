Mamata makes first visit to Sandeshkhali; hits out at BJP’s 'fake news' campaign

Sandeshkhali (WB), Dec 30 (PTI) On her first visit to Sandeshkhali since allegations of sexual harassment and land grabbing by local TMC leaders surfaced earlier this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of spending "huge money" to spread fake news in the area.

Addressing a public event on Monday, Banerjee urged the residents not to be swayed by misinformation or inducements.

"I know a lot of money was spent here to spread fake news. But I will not say much about it. Lies don't last long; the truth always comes to light. Don't entertain bad people here," she said.

The CM's visit, which she described as part of a "government programme," included the distribution of benefits under various state schemes and the inauguration of development projects for the Sandeshkhali and Basirhat subdivisions.

She emphasised that all residents should access welfare benefits directly, without intermediaries.

"Do not pay money to anyone for welfare schemes which we are providing. These programmes are run by the government and the money belongs to the state. You are getting benefits directly through your bank accounts. Remember this. The money is of the people. It's your right," Banerjee said.

The controversy began in January when supporters of local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh allegedly attacked Enforcement Directorate officers during a raid in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, and was worsened by serious allegations against Sheikh, including land grab and sexual abuse of local women, putting the TMC on the defensive.

Sandeshkhali, a riverine island, witnessed large-scale protests earlier this year following allegations that Sheikh Shahjahan, a now-suspended TMC leader, and his associates had grabbed land and sexually harassed women.

The opposition, including the BJP, CPI (M), and Congress, demanded Shahjahan's immediate arrest.

Despite Shahjahan Sheikh’s suspension from the TMC, his arrest by state police on February 29, and the CBI filing charges against him, the TMC secured a decisive victory in the Basirhat seat, which includes Sandeshkhali. The allegations had little impact on the EVM results, even though the BJP fielded Rekha Patra, a prominent figure in local protests.

Banerjee claimed the protests were politically motivated.

"I will tell you to stay and live together. Be aware of mischievous people. I know that a big game was behind the stir and money was in play. People later realised that the entire matter was a lie. The truth eventually comes out. Fake things do not sustain for long," she said.

The TMC's denials were bolstered by a video that emerged from a sting operation in April this year, purportedly showing a former BJP leader admitting the controversy was "scripted by the BJP," to malign the TMC ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Despite the controversy, TMC's veteran leader Haji Nurul Islam won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, which includes Sandeshkhali, defeating BJP's Rekha Patra by a comfortable margin.

Banerjee used the platform to appeal for peace and development.

"I do not want to keep these things in mind. I want Sandeshkhali to progress and local girls and boys to achieve success. This is not a place of riots. We want peace, and we do not want devastation," she said.

Encouraging trust in her leadership, Banerjee reminded the audience, "If Didi (as she is fondly called by her supporters) has promised you something, then she will fulfill it." She urged people to reject false narratives and focus on progress.

"Don't fall for BJP's money. Bring down defamation, lies, and misinformation. Let peace prevail here," she added.

She assured residents that her government was closely monitoring the area.

"If something happens in Sandeshkhali, I will come to know in one second. I am working throughout the day as the custodian of the common people," she said, likening herself to a 'paharadar' (watchman).

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a new district and subdivision to bring administrative services closer to residents.

"There will be a new district here (in North 24 Parganas district) and also a new subdivision. You people have to travel far to get the official work done. This step is to bring things nearer to you," she said.

Banerjee also highlighted the state government's allocation of Rs 23,000 crore to North 24 Parganas for projects in drinking water, health, and education since the TMC assumed power.

Speaking about Banerjee's visit, BJP leader Rekha Patra wondered what took the CM nearly eleven months to visit the area.

"She is chief minister of the state. She should have visited the area long back. The question is what took her 11 months to visit the area," she said. PTI SCH PNT BDC RBT MNB