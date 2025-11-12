Mamata makes surprise visit to Kolkata film festival venue

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to the venue of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday evening and enquired about the arrangements.

Banerjee, who went to Nandan, the main venue for the festival, from Swasthya Bhavan at Salt Lake, met KIFF Chairman Goutam Ghosh and other organising committee members.

She enquired about the arrangements made for the public and delegates who arrived from different parts of the country to take part in the festival.

"I arrived here on a surprise visit. We had a hearty 'adda' (chat). Due to hectic schedules, we cannot catch up with each other. We also shared anecdotes in our 'adda' session," she told reporters while leaving the venue.

Banerjee, earlier in the day, arrived in Kolkata from north Bengal.

She was accompanied by state minister Aroop Biswas, who is close to the Bengali film industry, and another minister Indranil Sen.

Banerjee was present at the inaugural function of KIFF on November 6.

The festival, in which 215 films from 39 countries will be screened, will end on November 13. PTI SUS BDC