Mamata may raise financial grant to Durga Puja committees

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hike the financial grant provided to Durga Puja committees during this year’s festival in September, a state secretariat source said on Wednesday.

Banerjee is scheduled to chair a meeting with multiple Durga Puja committees from across the state at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

"There are high chances that the chief minister will raise the grant from the existing Rs 75,000 to each puja committee. However, there is no confirmation on this," the source said.

The grant is likely to be hiked to Rs 85,000 or Rs 1 lakh, he said.

West Bengal has around 5,000 Durga Puja committees.

"Representatives of all these committees will be present at the meeting. Senior police officers, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, ministers and senior officers of the fire department and other agencies will also be present," the source added.