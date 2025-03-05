Mamata may visit London this month to deliver lecture at Oxford University

Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit London later this month to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford, a well-placed official said on Wednesday.

Banerjee is likely to leave for London on March 21, he said.

She was invited to deliver the lecture by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University Jonathan Michie, during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023.

"The CM has accepted the invitation of the University of Oxford, where she is scheduled to deliver a lecture. Her flight to London is scheduled on March 21 via Dubai," the official said, adding that the lecture is scheduled on March 27.

In London, Banerjee is also likely to hold a meeting, probably on March 25, with industrialists to seek investments in the state, he said.

This would be Banerjee's second visit to the UK after November 2017 when she had been there to participate in a business meet organised by the Scottish Development International with the support of Asia Scotland Institute and Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, at Edinburgh.

The Bengal CM is scheduled to return on March 29.

In September 2023, Banerjee went to Spain to attract investments for the state. From there, she attended another business conference hosted by the state government in Dubai.

The Bengal CM had been to Italy in September 2018 when she met several officials in an attempt to strengthen relationships. During the same time the Trinamool Congress supremo had gone to Frankfurt, Germany. In the trip, Banerjee was accompanied by the then state finance Minister Amit Mitra, and other senior government officials.

In June 2017, Banerjee was in The Hague in The Netherlands, to receive the United Nations Public Services award in 'Reaching the Poorest and Most Vulnerable' category for the 'Kanyashree', financial assistance scheme for schoolgirls. PTI SCH NN