Mamata meets Bengal Guv at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday evening in response to his invitation for tea, an official said.

The meeting lasted for nearly 45 minutes, he said.

“It is 'bhai behen' (brother sister) relation between the Governor and the chief minister in Bengal,” Bose said in a statement after the meeting.

Bose, who completed two years in office in November, had invited Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues to the Raj Bhavan on the occasion. The CM had reciprocated by sending sweets and fruits.

Later in a post on X after the meeting on Monday, the governor, quoting Rabindranath Tagore, said: "The real friendship is like fluorescence, it shines better when everything has darkened." “Even though we may be parted, we remain connected like the branches of a tree that stretch towards each other,” he added.

After taking charge as the governor, Bose has had several run-ins with the West Bengal government over multiple issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, complaints of Kolkata Police personnel snooping on his office and the alleged molestation of a Raj Bhavan employee. PTI SCH RBT