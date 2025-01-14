Mamata meets ex-Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling at state secretariat ‘Nabanna’, describing it as a “political and courtesy meeting”.

Chamling has invited Banerjee to visit Sikkim, she said.

"Today at Nabanna, I had the honour of meeting Pawan Chamling, who served as Sikkim's Chief Minister for an unprecedented 25 years (1994-2019),” Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

“It was a political and courtesy meeting during which Pawan Chamling graciously extended an invitation to visit Sikkim, emphasising the potential for collaboration and working together on shared goals," the TMC supremo added.

The septuagenarian Chamling is the founding president of the Sikkim Democratic Front. PTI SCH RBT