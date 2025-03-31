Mamata meets family members of Rizwanur Rahman on Eid

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of Rizwanur Rahman, whose unnatural death had rocked the state in 2007 when the Left Front was in power, and handed over gifts to the family members on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee spent around 30 minutes at Rizwanur’s house in Park Circus area of the city.

Following Rizwanur’s death in 2007, Banerjee had spearheaded a movement against the then Left Front government of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and demanded a CBI probe into it.

Rizwanur was found dead near a rail track in Kolkata, a month after his marriage to the daughter of an industrialist.

During her visit, the chief minister spoke to Rizwanur’s mother and his brother Rukbanur Rahman, who is also a TMC MLA.

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew, paid floral tributes to Rizwanur.

The CM, who walked nearly a kilometre after alighting from her vehicle, greeted locals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. PTI SCH RBT