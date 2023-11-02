Mamata meets Guv at Raj Bhavan, extends festive greetings

Kolkata, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Banerjee said she met the governor to extend greetings on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, and steered clear of the state secretariat's tensions with the Raj Bhavan that have been going on for months.

"I have come here to meet the governor and greet him on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami. This is a courtesy call," she told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting.

Bose, who had gone to northern West Bengal on Wednesday, cut short his trip to return to Kolkata.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 40 minutes, officials said.

When asked whether they had any discussion on West Bengal's MGNREGA dues from the Centre, Banerjee reiterated that the meeting was just a courtesy call.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the ailing mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee at a hospital in Kolkata.

Nirmala Banerjee was admitted to the hospital with a head injury which she received after an accidental fall.

Describing her condition as "very very critical", the chief minister said, "I had met her several times earlier. She is such a smart lady. Abhijit will be arriving here tomorrow morning." PTI SCH SOM SOM