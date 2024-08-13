Mamata meets representatives of Kurmi community, says govt serious about ST status

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government was serious about the inclusion of Kurmis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to an official.

Banerjee said this while speaking to representatives of the community who met her at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

"The CM told them that the state government is very serious about including the Kurmis in the list of STs. It is stuck because the Centre is sitting idle on it," the official said.

Organisations representing the community have called for an indefinite rail and road blockade in the Jangalmahal region of the state from September 20 to press for their demand for ST status.

Banerjee met them to discuss their demands.

Chief Secretary BP Gopalika was also present in the meeting.