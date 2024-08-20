Mamata Mohanta, who quit as BJD MP, gets BJP nomination for Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP on Tuesday announced Mamata Mohanta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll in Odisha that was necessitated as she resigned from the Upper House of Parliament as a BJD MP and switched over.

Mohanta's re-election to Rajya Sabha was certain considering the BJP's strength in the assembly.

In the 147-member assembly, the BJP has 74 MLAs, while the BJD has 51 legislators, the Congress has 14, and there are three Independent MLAs, and one CPI(M) MLA.

After quitting the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and giving up her Rajya Sabha membership on July 31, Mohanta joined the BJP on the next day.

The election is scheduled on September 3 and the deadline for filing nominations ends on Wednesday.

"I am very happy that the BJP leadership has chosen me as a candidate for the post which I vacated," Mohanta told reporters.

Asked if she had joined the BJP after being promised a re-nomination in the seat, she said, "There was no such talk in this regard. I have all along been seeking to work for the people of Mayurbhanj and the Kudumi community. The BJP has given me the opportunity. I was not getting scope to work for the people in BJD." Mohanta was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate in April 2020, and she gave up her membership with 18 months left for her six-year tenure. PTI AAM AAM SOM