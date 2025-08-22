Mamata mourns death of business magnate Lord Swraj Paul, hails his legacy

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Indian-born British business magnate, Lord Swraj Paul.

Lord Swraj Paul passed away in London on Thursday evening. He was 94. The founder of UK-based Caparo Group of industries had been taken ill and was hospitalised recently.

Banerjee described Lord Paul as a "business tycoon, philanthropist and an icon of the global Indian diaspora with deep Kolkata connections".

She reflected on her personal acquaintance with Lord Paul, and took to social media platform X, stating, "I knew him well and received his affection. We had interacted on joint efforts to develop Bengal." The West Bengal chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and associates of the London-based industrialist, saying, "I offer my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members and his entire fraternity. May his soul rest in peace." PTI SCH ACD