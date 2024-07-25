NITI Aayog meeting: Mamata Banerjee postpones Delhi visit, reasons 'unknown'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Thursday to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on July 27, has decided to postpone her visit by a day, TMC sources said.

The development comes a day after Congress chief ministers decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27 in protest against alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has also decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meet alleging his state has been completely ignored in the Union Budget.

"The Chief Minister will not be going to New Delhi this afternoon. She didn't disclose any reason," a TMC source said.

Asked whether the TMC supremo will leave on Friday, the party source said, "It is not yet known. It will be known tomorrow only." The TMC is also part of the opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.