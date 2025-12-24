Mamata offers prayers at Kolkata church on Christmas eve

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on late Wednesday evening offered prayers at a Kolkata church on the eve of Christmas.

Seated among the devotees, Banerjee joined the devotees in singing the Christmas carols at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Brabourne Road area of Dalhousie in central Kolkata.

Her party TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien accompanied the CM.

Banerjee also shared a post on X handle, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

"O Lamp of Peace, come to every home, O Lord, come and fill our hearts'¦" Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas," she said in the post in Bengali.

"On this occasion, I am sharing with you all a new song, written and composed by me, and beautifully sung by Sriradha Bandyopadhyay," she said in the post, attaching a music video of the Bengali song. PTI SUS NN