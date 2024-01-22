Mamata offers puja at Kalighat temple before all-faith rally

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata before starting her all-faith rally in the metropolis, aligning with the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya this afternoon.

Advertisment

Clad in her trademark white and blue bordered cotton sari, Banerjee was seen offering puja and prayers at the iconic Kalighat temple.

Following the puja, Banerjee will lead an all-faith harmony rally from Hazra More to Park Circus Maidan, during which she will visit various places of worship representing different religions, including mosques, churches, and gurdwaras.

The rally is slated to culminate at the Park Circus Maidan with a mega gathering. PTI SUS PNT MNB