Mamata 'officially' turns 69, greeted by PM

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday "officially" turned 69, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting her on the occasion.

Advertisment

Addressing her as 'Didi', as she is fondly called in West Bengal, Modi prayed for her long and healthy life.

"Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life. @MamataOfficial," the PM said in an X post.

According to official records, Banerjee was born on January 5, 1955, which, however, is not her "actual" birth date.

Advertisment

Banerjee, in her 1995 memoir 'Ekante', has written about her birth, which took place during Durga Puja.

At the beginning of page 84 of the book, she wrote, "According to my mother, I was born during Sandhi Puja on Maha Ashtami of Durga Puja. It was raining continuously for three days before I was born and it stopped soon after I opened my eyes." Durga Puja is celebrated in Autumn and usually falls in September or October.

Several other TMC leaders, MPs and MLAs wished the West Bengal chief minister on the occasion.

TMC spokesperson and party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, while greeting Banerjee, also mentioned that her actual birthday is on Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja.

"On paper, Mamatadi's birthday is today. Her actual birth date is Durgastami. Her mother used to celebrate her birthday on that day. Anyway, @MamataOfficial stay well and let TMC move forward," Ghosh said in an X post. PTI SCH ACD