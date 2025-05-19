Mamata on visit to northern West Bengal

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her tour of the northern districts of the state on Monday, officials said.

During the visit, Banerjee will attend a series of meetings, including one with industrialists, they said.

She will reach the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in the evening. Soon after arriving in the city, she will chair her first meeting, they added.

She will stay the night at Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat. On Tuesday, she will attend a programme at the Fulbari Videocon Ground, and on Wednesday, she will chair an administrative review meeting with the officers of the northern districts.

Top officers of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts will attend the meeting.

She will return to Kolkata on Thursday, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across Siliguri, the state's second largest city, in view of the CM's visit, they said. PTI SCH SOM