Mamata part of 'defame India group' with 'teacher' Rahul: BJP on WB CM's remarks on Indian economy

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The BJP on Friday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over protests during her speech at Kellogg College in the UK and accused her of being part of the "defame India group" with "teacher" Rahul Gandhi.

Banerjee faced protests and disruptions during her speech with a section of the audience posing questions at her on various issues pertaining to West Bengal including the RG Kar Medical College student rape and murder case.

There was no immediate reaction from the TMC or Banerjee on the BJP's charge.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said participants of the event at the college showed her a mirror by asking pointed questions including the one related to the RG Kar Medical College student's rape and murder case.

"Mamata Banerjee was clean bowled," he said, holding her responsible for India earning a bad reputation due to the rape and murder case in her state.

"It shows that if India earns a bad reputation, it is because of your (Mamata Banerjee's) misdeeds. If a woman is raped in your state, its echo reaches abroad," he charged.

Bhatia also flayed Banerjee over her remarks on the projected growth of the Indian economy and accused her of defaming India by "differing" from the "global estimates" that India is on the path of becoming the third largest economy in the world.

"Mamata Banerjee was skeptical. She believed that it's not possible for India," he said.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the West Bengal chief minister made such remarks to trigger anti-India headlines in the media and break the foreign investors' confidence in India.

"It seems Rahul Gandhi is her teacher. This mandali (group) has become 'bharat badnam karo mandali' (defame India group)," he charged.

Gandhi also defames India with his remarks when he goes abroad, he alleged. PTI PK ZMN