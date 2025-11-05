Mamata pays tribute to Deshbandhu CR Das on his birth anniversary

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary and recalled his enduring legacy of unity and sacrifice.

Banerjee described Deshbandhu as one of the pioneers of India’s independence movement and extended her salutations to the legendary leader.

“On the birth anniversary of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, one of the pioneers of India's independence movement, I convey my respectful salutations,” Banerjee posted on X.

She highlighted Deshbandhu’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s welfare and his belief in communal harmony.

Banerjee noted that his "ideals of selfless patriotism not only shaped the freedom movement but also inspired leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to dedicate their lives to the service of the country".

“His unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation, his faith in Hindu-Muslim unity, and his sacrifices and struggles for independence continue to inspire us as well,” Banerjee said, emphasising the relevance of his values in today’s social and political landscape.

Chittaranjan Das, a former mayor of Kolkata Corporation, remains a towering figure in Bengal’s political and cultural history — a leader whose vision of inclusive nationalism continues to guide generations. PTI SCH BDC