Mamata pays tribute to ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on first death anniversary

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid homage to her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, on his first death anniversary.

"My humble tributes to former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on his death anniversary," Banerjee posted on X.

The veteran CPI(M) leader served as the seventh chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He had taken over the mantle from party senior Jyoti Basu in 2000.

Bhattacharjee, 80, died at his Kolkata home from old age-related ailments. PTI SCH RBT