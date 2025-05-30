Mamata pays tribute to film director Rituparno Ghosh on death anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary and said that people still remembered him.

Referring to Ghosh as 'Ritu', Banerjee said that the filmmaker would never be forgotten.

"My heartfelt tributes to renowned film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary. As long as the medium of cinema lives, people will remember his name with such respect," Banerjee posted on X.

খ্যাতনামা চলচ্চিত্র পরিচালক ঋতুপর্ণ ঘোষের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে জানাই আন্তরিক শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি। সিনেমামাধ্যম যতদিন বেঁচে থাকবে ততদিন তাঁর নাম মানুষ এমনই শ্রদ্ধার সঙ্গে স্মরণ করবে।



ঋতু, তোমাকে আমরা ভুলিনি, ভুলবো না। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2025

"Ritu, we have not forgotten you, we will not forget you," she added.

Rituparno Ghosh film director, actor, and writer, died on May 30, 2013.

Ghosh, winner of 12 national and many international awards, was known for his innovative films and contributions to Bengali cinema.