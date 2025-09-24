Mamata pays tribute to freedom fighter Pritilata Waddedar, calls her 'heroic daughter of Bengal'

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid homage to freedom fighter Pritilata Waddedar on her death anniversary, and said the state is the birthplace of “countless fiery daughters”. Banerjee also referred to other women freedom fighters from the state like Matangini Hazra, Kalpana Dutta, Bina Das and Suniti Chowdhury, in a post on X.

“On the martyrdom day of freedom fighter and martyr Pritilata Waddedar, I convey my heartfelt respects. I offer my salutations to this soil of Bengal, where such a heroic daughter was born. Not only she... Matangini Hazra to Kalpana Dutta, from Veena Das to Suniti Chowdhury... our Bengal is the birthplace of countless fiery daughters,” she said.

“I always believe that without Bengal, the independence movement would not have triumphed. Bengal is the backbone of the independence movement,” the CM said.

Banerjee also referred to the Alipore Museum established by her government to honour Bengal’s freedom fighters, and said their vision of unity and harmony must be preserved.

Waddedar was a prominent member of the Chittagong armoury raid led by prominent freedom fighter from Bengal, Surya Sen.

She died by consuming cyanide in 1932 after the raid on a European club in Chittagong, now in Bangladesh, choosing death over arrest. PTI SCH RBT