Mamata pays tribute to Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya on birth anniversary

Kolkata, Jul 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya on his birth anniversary.

She said that the poet will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Nepali literature and society.

"My heartfelt tribute to Bhanubhakta Acharya, the pioneer poet of Nepali language, on this auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary," she posted on X handle.

Bhanubhakta, a renowned Nepali writer, poet and translator, was best known for translating the epic Ramayana from Sanskrit to Nepali. PTI SCH RG