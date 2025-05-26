Mamata pays tribute to 'rebel' poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his birth anniversary

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his birth anniversary and said he is a "stalwart in times of crisis".

Banerjee mentioned that her government has named a greenfield airport in Andal after the poet, besides setting up a university in his memory.

"My heartfelt tribute to the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on his birth anniversary," she posted on X.

Banerjee also said, "In memory of the poet, we have named Kazi Nazrul University in his name in Asansol near his birthplace, and in that region, we have named our greenfield airport in Andal as Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport." The state government has dedicated 'Nazrul Tirtha', a cultural centre in New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata, and the 'West Bengal Kazi Nazrul Islam Academy' to the rebel poet to honour his contribution to Bengali literature.

"We have published various research books on the poet. The poet is our ever-remembered, stalwart in times of crisis," Banerjee posted on social media.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was born in 1899, and is recognised as the national poet of Bangladesh.

He was a poet and musician who pioneered poetic works espousing intense spiritual rebellion against fascism and oppression.

He wrote and composed music for nearly 4,000 songs (including gramophone records), collectively known as 'Nazrulgeeti' (Nazrul songs).

He also advocated the brotherhood among people, belonging to the Hindu and Muslim communities. PTI SCH BDC