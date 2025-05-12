Mamata pays tribute to Santali writer Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary.

Banerjee said her government has declared a public holiday on Murmu's birth anniversary in recognition of his contribution towards the Santalis.

“My heartfelt tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the renowned linguist and inventor of the "Alchiki" script, on his birth anniversary,” Banerjee posted on X.

Murmu was a writer who developed the 'Alchiki' script for the Santali language.

Until the 19th century, the Santali people had no written language, and knowledge and information were transmitted orally from one generation to another.

Banerjee said, “It is our pride that in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to my Santal brothers and sisters, our government has declared a public holiday on his birthday. This pioneering step is now being followed elsewhere. We have even named a college after him,” she added.

“I once again offer my respectful obeisances to him,” she added. PTI SCH BDC