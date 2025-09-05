Mamata pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher's Day

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said teachers are the main architects who build the new generation taking forward the society.

Offering her heartiest wishes to all members of teaching community in schools, higher educational institutions, Banerjee paid her tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary day is being observed as Teachers' Day all over the country.

"On this auspicious occasion, let me offer my best wishes to all teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions who lit up the path of new generation with their guidance, knowledge and wisdom. The teachers are the architects of new generation," she said in a post on her X handle in Bengali.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said in a post on his X handle, "On #TeachersDay, I pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose legacy inspires us all." "Heartfelt gratitude to our Educators for shaping young minds with wisdom & dedication. Your tireless efforts build our future. We must always honour our Teachers," the senior BJP leader said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "Education is the light that dispels ignorance and forms the foundation of a progressive and enlightened society.

"Today, I pay my heartfelt homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary philosopher and statesman, whose life and ideals embody the transformative power of knowledge and values." PTI SUS RG