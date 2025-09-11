Mamata pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on anniversary of historic Chicago speech

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid her tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the anniversary of his iconic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, delivered on this day in 1893.

Banerjee in a post on X said, "Today marks the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago. His powerful message of universal brotherhood, harmony, and acceptance continues to inspire the world. My respectful homage to the great spiritual leader and visionary." Vivekananda's message of religious tolerance, peace, and unity continues to resonate globally, especially in a world grappling with division and conflict.

Banerjee's tribute highlights the enduring relevance of Vivekananda's teachings, and comes at a time when calls for communal harmony and inclusive values are particularly significant in the national discourse.

The West Bengal CM has often cited Vivekananda as a source of inspiration. PTI SCH RG