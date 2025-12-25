Mamata pays tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st Birth Anniversary.

Vajpayee served as the prime minister of India for three terms between 1996 and 2004, and Banerjee was part of his cabinet as the railway and coal ministers.

"Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary," Banerjee posted on X.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also paid tributes to Vajpayee, describing him as a statesman par excellence "I pay my respects to the Icon of Indian Parliamentary Politics; Former Prime Minister of Bharat, Bharat Ratna; Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Birth Anniversary," he said in a post on X.

"A Statesman par excellence; stalwart of Nation First and Development-oriented Policy-making; Poet and exemplary Orator; his role in Nation Building would inspire generations," he added.

Vajpayee was born on this day in Gwalior in 1924 and passed away on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

The Centre observes his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day.

The state BJP has organised several programmes to mark the day. PTI SUS SOM