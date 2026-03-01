Mamata pays tributes to CPI(M)'s Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on his birth anniversary

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on his birth anniversary.

Bhattacharjee, a stalwart of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), served as the chief minister of the state for two consecutive terms (2000-2011) and was widely considered the epitome of the Bengali bhadralok.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "On the birth anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, I offer my respects to him." He led the Left Front government till 2011, when Banerjee spearheaded the Trinamool Congress' victory, ending the 34-year Left rule in the state.

Banerjee and Bhattacharjee shared a long and often combative political relationship, representing opposing ideological camps in West Bengal politics.

The two leaders were at the forefront of intense political confrontations over issues such as land acquisition in Singur and Nandigram, which significantly altered the state's political landscape.

Despite their sharp political rivalry, Banerjee had, on several occasions, acknowledged Bhattacharjee's personal integrity and simplicity.

Political observers note that while their differences were profound, there remained a degree of mutual respect between the two leaders.

Bhattacharjee's tenure as the chief minister of West Bengal was marked by efforts to industrialise the state, though his government faced criticism over its land acquisition policies. PTI SCH BDC