Mamata pays tributes to mountaineer Tenzing Norgay on his 111th birth anniversary

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid her tributes to legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on his 111th birth anniversary and said his courage continues to inspire adventurers around the globe.

The CM also remembered the first successful ascent of Mount Everest on this day in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary and Norgay.

“I convey my tribute to the legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa whose 111th birth anniversary is being celebrated today. His courage continues to inspire adventurers around the world,” Banerjee posted on X.

Hillary and Norgay reached the summit of Mount Everest, which is 8,848 metres tall, on May 29, 1953, as part of the ninth British expedition to try to reach the top of the world.

“Today also marks the 72nd Everest Day, honouring the historic first successful ascent of Mount Everest by him and Sir Edmund Hillary. Let’s remember the spirit of determination that touched the highest peak of the world,” she added. PTI SCH BDC